Lady Lake man with sordid criminal past back in jail on drug and weapons charges

A 34-year-old Lady Lake man with a hefty criminal record is back behind bars after a search warrant was served at his residence early Wednesday morning.

Shane Casey Diamond was taken into custody after detectives with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office’s Special Investigations Bureau, along with the sheriff’s SWAT Team and detectives from the Clermont, Eustis and Leesburg Police Departments, served the drug warrant.

An investigation regarding Diamond, who is a landscape laborer, began in August after detectives received numerous complaints regarding drug activity at Diamond’s residence, which is located at 2900 Temple Hill Road in Lady Lake. During the search, detectives found 25 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, a .22-caliber rifle and ammunition, a Lake County Sheriff’s Office report states.

After being placed under arrest, Diamond, who is originally from Leesburg, was transported to the Lake County Jail, where he was charged with trafficking methamphetamine (14 grams or over), possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and possession and/or use of drug equipment. He was being held on $38,000 bond and is due in court Jan. 11 at 8:30 a.m. to answer to the charges, jail records show.

Diamond is no stranger to the legal system, having been arrested 23 times in Lake and Marion counties since October 2011 on a multitude of charges. Some of those include: