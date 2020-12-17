Thursday, December 17, 2020
Lady Lake man with sordid criminal past back in jail on drug and weapons charges

Staff Report

Shane Casey Diamond

A 34-year-old Lady Lake man with a hefty criminal record is back behind bars after a search warrant was served at his residence early Wednesday morning.

Shane Casey Diamond was taken into custody after detectives with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office’s Special Investigations Bureau, along with the sheriff’s SWAT Team and detectives from the Clermont, Eustis and Leesburg Police Departments, served the drug warrant.

An investigation regarding Diamond, who is a landscape laborer, began in August after detectives received numerous complaints regarding drug activity at Diamond’s residence, which is located at 2900 Temple Hill Road in Lady Lake. During the search, detectives found 25 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, a .22-caliber rifle and ammunition, a Lake County Sheriff’s Office report states.

Lake County sheriff’s detectives reported finding 25 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, a .22-caliber rifle and ammunition after serving a search warrant Wednesday morning at 35-year-old Shane Casey Diamond’s home at 2900 Temple Hill Rd. in Lady Lake.

After being placed under arrest, Diamond, who is originally from Leesburg, was transported to the Lake County Jail, where he was charged with trafficking methamphetamine (14 grams or over), possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and possession and/or use of drug equipment. He was being held on $38,000 bond and is due in court Jan. 11 at 8:30 a.m. to answer to the charges, jail records show.

Diamond is no stranger to the legal system, having been arrested 23 times in Lake and Marion counties since October 2011 on a multitude of charges. Some of those include:

  • A Lady Lake Police Department K-9 busted Diamond in November 2019 with a digital scale and 11.4 grams of methamphetamine. The 33-year-old had been traveling on Longview Avenue in a vehicle with an expired license tag. A K-9 was called to the traffic stop and the dog alerted on Diamond’s vehicle, indicating the likely presence drugs.
  • Diamond was arrested in August 2019 after the Lake County sheriff’s SWAT Team raided his residence, which was a suspected drug house. He and another man were removed from the home, handcuffed and detained while deputies searched the residence and found Oxycodone Hydrochloride, methamphetamine, plastic bags consistent with the sale of drugs, a digital scale and smoking devices.
  • Diamond was arrested in March 2019 after he was caught on radar by a Lady Lake Police officer traveling at 35 miles per hour in a 25 mph zone. He ditched his vehicle and fled on foot, leaving behind a woman and a 13-year-old. After he was caught, officers discovered that his driver’s license had been revoked. A K-9 also alerted on his pickup truck, indicating the likely presence of drugs, which turned out to be 10.8 grams of methamphetamine in a zippered pouch.
  • Diamond was jailed in April 2016 after allegedly throwing a woman’s belongings out of a window of a Fruitland Park home he shared with her and burning some of them in a fire pit.
  • Diamond found himself behind bars in September 2015 after he allegedly struck his live-in girlfriend after she used his truck to take her children to school. She claimed he struck her multiple times and threw Dr. Pepper on her.
  • Diamond was jailed on $20,000 bond in July 2014 after being arrested on a warrant charging him with failure to appear on a charge of driving while license suspended with one or more offenses.

