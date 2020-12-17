Thursday, December 17, 2020
The Villages
Letters to the Editor

Lots of talent here in The Villages

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I write this in response to a criticism from a Shannon Gannon.
In her response, she belittles all of the performers in The Villages as being untalented and of “high school” quality. I believe this may not be the first time she has given this opinion.  She may not realize that many of those performers ARE professionals – some still working professionally.  I’m not sure where she has earned the right to be an arts critic, but I believe she needs to either take the time to see more than one group or performance or keep her mouth shut.  Over the years, I have been to New York more than 20 times where I attended Broadway shows, operas, ballets, concerts at least once each day I was there. I also was part of workshops with New York actors, directors, playwrights, producers, costume designers, tech designers etc., and I can assure you that not one of them would ever “put down” amateur performances.
When people retire, many come to The Villages partly because there are so many opportunities to do things they didn’t have time for or didn’t have available to them in their former lives.  And the arts are just one of those opportunities.  Should we tell our visual artists not to show their work because they aren’t Rembrandt or Monet? Does every singer have to be a Streisand or Pavarotti to be acceptable?  I could go on and on.
My point is that if Shannon and her friends can’t find acceptable – in their opinions – entertainment here, perhaps they should go find it somewhere else. And, by the way, I am one of those Villages performers.

Joyce Schenk
Village of Duval

 

