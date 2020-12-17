Thursday, December 17, 2020
Oakland Hills woman arrested with drugs after traffic stop in Wildwood

Meta Minton

Stacey Lynn Fairhurst

An Oakland Hills woman was arrested with drugs after a traffic stop in Wildwood.

Stacey Lynn Fairhurst, 44, who lives in the deed restricted community off U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake, had been driving a white Chevy Malibu at 10:18 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. 301 when she was pulled over, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. A check revealed a license plate on the vehicle had been assigned to a green Nissan.

During a pat down, two Suboxone sublingual films were discovered in her front right pocket. A vape pen with a thick yellow liquid was also discovered in the same pocket. A bag of marijuana was found in the vehicle’s center console and a bag of cocaine was found in a compartment on the driver’s side of the car, the report said.

Fairhurst was arrested on multiple drug charges as well as a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $7,500 bond.

