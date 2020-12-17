Richard Raymond Haske, 74, of The Villages, FL, passed away on December 15, 2020 peacefully in his sleep after a short but brave fight with brain cancer.

The funeral mass will be held at 10:00 AM on December 23 at St. Timothy’s Catholic Church in The Villages.

Richard was born in Detroit, MI on July 5, 1946.

Richard was married to Ida Marie Haske on January 10, 1970; they were married 50 years.

Richard worked as Purchasing and Operations leader in the fastener industry in the Michigan area. He enjoyed sailing on his boat with family, golfing with his good friends, riding his motorcycle, and traveling the world with his wife Ida.

Richard was a beloved husband and father and is survived by his wife Ida M Haske and son, Michael R Haske along with his daughter in law Nancy Haske, Connie York his sister, his niece and nephews, and the rest of his family and friends.

Richard is preceded in death by his parents, Leonard Haske and Martha Haske; as well as his brother, Thomas Haske.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to the Corner Stone Hospice https://cornerstonehospice.org/ or Saint Jude’s children’s research Hospital https://www.stjude.org/ . The family of Richard Haske wishes to thank Corner Stone Hospice and Palliative Care Center as well as St. Timothy Church.