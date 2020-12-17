Summerfield sex offender jailed after failing to update driver’s license

A Summerfield man is behind bars after failing to comply with sexual offender registration requirements.

Darren Lee Hay, 58, was arrested Monday morning at his residence at 10110 S.E. 169th Lane in Summerfield. Hay was convicted of sexual battery in Marion County on May 22, 1990 and is required to register as a sex offender. He initially registered in Lake County on July 25, 2005 and has completed 42 registration forms since that time, a sheriff’s office report states.

Hay reported to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 23 and provided his driver’s license with an address on S.E. 102nd Court Road in Summerfield. He told a registration specialist that he had moved to 10110 S.E. 169th Lane in Summerfield. Hay was told to report to the Department of Motor Vehicles within 48 hours to obtain an updated driver’s license and then return to the sexual offender unit with that new license and a list of all of his vehicles, the report says.

On Nov. 25, a deputy responded to Hay’s residence to conduct an address verification. Hay also was verified to be living at the residence on Dec. 8, even though a computer search of his driver’s license still showed his prior address, the report says.

As of Monday, Dec. 14, Hay still hadn’t reported to the Department of Motor Vehicles to update his license. A computer check also showed that he had been convicted three times of failure to comply with sexual offender requirements, the report says.

A sheriff’s deputy made contact with Hay on Monday as his residence on S.E. 169th Lane. He provided the deputy with his driver’s license that still showed his previous address. He said he hadn’t reported to the Department of Motor Vehicles to update his license because he didn’t have transportation or the money to take care of the issue, the report says.

Hay was then taken into custody and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he was charged with a sex offender violation for failing to report his change of residence. He was being held on $5,000 bond and is due in court Jan. 19 at 9 a.m., jail records show.