Village of Hillsborough resident named to seat on CDD 10 board

Meta Minton

A Village of Hillsborough resident has been named to a seat on the Community Development District 10 Board of Supervisors.

James D. Boyd was appointed Thursday to the Seat 1 vacancy on the board. William Lorenz previously served in that capacity, but opted not to run for re-election.

Boyd is a native Floridian. Prior to his retirement in 2017, he served for more than two decades as an inspector general in Florida state government. He has also taught financial accounting at Florida State University as an adjunct instructor and was an instructor with the Association of Inspectors General Certification Institute from 2008 to 2017.

Since retiring, Boyd has been a volunteer with the Office of the Attorney General’s, Seniors vs. Crime, assisting individuals involved in civil disputes with contractors and other businesses who may have defrauded or otherwise taken advantage of them financially.

