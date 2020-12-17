Villages entertainer in Santa hat arrested in vandalism at Lake Sumter Landing

An entertainer in The Villages has been arrested in a vandalism incident at Lake Sumter Landing in which he was reportedly wearing a Santa Claus hat.

Robert Bruce Lehnert, 71, was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief Wednesday afternoon at his home on Tambourine Terrace in the Whitney Villas.

Lehnert, who goes by the name Robert France when he entertains in The Villages, made his debut Nov. 17 at Ednas’ on the Green where the food trucks are located south of State Road 44. He previously performed in The Villages with his late wife, under the name Robert and Mandy France. He is known for performing the music of Neil Diamond and Jimmy Buffett.

Lehnert is now dating a Villager who was previously romantically linked to another performer who was entertaining on the night of Dec. 4 at a restaurant at Lake Sumter Landing. He went to his car which had been parked behind Tuscany Salon & Spa at 10:40 p.m. that night and discovered that someone had thrown a balloon full of paint at the vehicle. Damage was estimated at $1,700, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He said that he had bumped into his ex-girlfriend earlier in the night and that Lehnert was performing at Red Sauce the same night.

Surveillance video showed a white-haired man wearing a Santa Claus hat at about 9:30 p.m. Dec. 4 approaching the vehicle with a gallon bag filled with paint. The car’s owner was shown surveillance images and told deputies he believed it was Lehnert.

The Baltimore, M.D. native was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,000 bond.