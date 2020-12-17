Willard N. Mill, of Lady Lake, Florida passed away on Friday, December 11, 2020. He was 86 years old. He was born on May 2, 1934 in Zion, Illinois to the late Cecil and Muriel Mill.

He is survived by his loving wife Judith A. Mill; 3 sons, Robert (Christy) Mill, Duwayne (Pamela) Mill, and James (Darlene) Mill; stepsons, Steven (Cindy) Schaefer, and Robert (Tara) Schaefer; step-daughters, Vickie Grove, and Sharon (Terry) Frisenda. Many grandchildren and great grandchildren as well as nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers.

A Celebration of Life will be held in May 2021.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in his memory to “Operation Homebound,” of North Lake Presbyterian Church, https://northlakepc.org/ministries/operation-homebound-2/.