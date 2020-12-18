Friday, December 18, 2020
Chitty Chatty and Bradford residents join in holiday golf cart parade

David Towns

Residents of the Village of Chitty Chatty and the Village of Bradford joined forces Friday afternoon to present their first holiday golf cart parade.

The Bradford Villagers in their decorated carts setoff from the Bradford pool a little after 5 p.m. They drove north on the multi-modal path to the Chitty Chatty postal station and recreation area. Several Chitty Chatty residents had congregated at the postal center where they enjoyed treats from the Mystic Ice Cream truck and played games.

While this was the first golf cart parade these Villagers had organized, it was part of what their social group had put on for their weekly Friday Funday which they began four weeks ago, according to Chris Hurd and Angela Gardella.

The organizers of the golf cart parade were Angela Gardella, holding her dog Keke, and Chris Hurd.

They get together every Friday to socialize. Gardella also said the group has started a new meeting the second Thursday of the month called “Newbies,” where residents get together to meet each other. Gardella has been a Villager for about one month and is really enthusiastic about living in The Villages. The New York native had lived in southern Florida near the coast. She now loves being in The Villages and meeting her new neighbors.

