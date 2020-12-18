Friday, December 18, 2020
56.5 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Health

DeSantis at odds with government leaders as COVID-19 cases rise rapidly

Larry D. Croom

On the day when tensions continued to rise between Gov. Ron DeSantis and the leaders of several Florida cities over COVID-19 precautions and mandates, the number of new cases across the state took a massive jump and eight more local residents succumbed to the virus.

Some city and government leaders are challenging Gov. Ron DeSantis by enacting local ordinances allowing for fines against those who fail to comply with face-covering and social-distancing mandates. And many are continuing to loudly question why the governor won’t issue a statewide mask mandate.

Seven of the latest fatalities were residents of Lake County and the other one lived in Marion County. That brought the death toll in the tri-county area to 823.

With new cases of COVID-19 being reported at an alarming rate, some mayors and government leaders are pushing back against the governor’s continual drive to fully reopen Florida – the state has seen a 1,911 percent increase in the number of COVID-19 cases since DeSantis announced Phase Two of his reopening plan on June 3.

Some cities are challenging DeSantis by enacting local ordinances allowing for fines against those who fail to comply with face-covering and social distancing mandates. And many are continuing to loudly question why the governor won’t issue a statewide mask mandate.

Accusations also are continuing to mount that DeSantis put politics over health in the weeks leading up the presidential election by downplaying COVID-19 statistics in an effort to help President Trump’s re-election campaign. Health departments across the state basically went quiet in providing COVID-19 updates, especially when it came the number of deaths being reported.

County health departments started reporting backlogged deaths after the election but DeSantis has vehemently denied being involved in any kind of manipulation of COVID-19 statistics. And even though he all but went silent after the election and stopped doing his almost daily press briefings, he released a Facebook video on Friday touting a “historic week” for the country because of the COVID-19 vaccine and vowed to “keep fighting” for Floridians.

Meanwhile, on Friday Florida reported 1,181,483 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 13,000 from Thursday to Friday. Of those, 1,161,953 are residents. A total of 61,024 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 26,504 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 20,690 deaths and 59,602 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, 155 new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday in and around The Villages. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 48 for a total of 1,783;
  • Summerfield up 29 for a total of 832;
  • Leesburg up 22 for a total of 2,086;
  • Wildwood up 16 for a total of 602;
  • Lady Lake up 16 for a total of 698;
  • Belleview up 16 for a total of 623;
  • Oxford up 5 for a total of 237;
  • Fruitland Park up 2 for a total of 339; and
  • Lady Lake portion of Sumter County up 1 for a total of 71.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 33,117 – increase of 497
  • Deaths: 823
  • Hospitalizations: 2,553

SUMTER COUNTY

  • Cases: 4,313 – increase of 92
  • Deaths: 109
  • Hospitalizations: 364
  • Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (1,649), Coleman (728), Wildwood (602), Bushnell (496) and Oxford (237).

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 13,157 – increase of 191
  • Deaths: 283
  • Hospitalizations: 936
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (3,487), Leesburg (2,086), Eustis (1,077), Tavares (1,038) and Mount Dora (1,030). The Villages also is reporting 75 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 15,647 – increase of 214
  • Deaths: 431
  • Hospitalizations: 1,253
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (11,890), Summerfield (832), Dunnellon (648), Belleview (623) and Citra (273). The Villages also is reporting 59 cases.

Related Articles

Crime

Villager arrested after screaming woman calls 911 from his home

A Villager was arrested after a screaming woman called 911 after an alleged attack at his home.
Read more
Crime

Detectives searching for thieves who stole more than $2,800 in golf equipment

A pair of thieves who stole more than $2,800 in merchandise from a golf shop in The Villages is being sought by Sumter County sheriff’s detectives. Can you help?
Read more
Crime

Fruitland Park man arrested after allegedly pointing gun at woman at bar

A Fruitland Park man was arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at a woman at a bar.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man jailed on DUI charge after driving Cadillac into ditch

A Summerfield man was jailed on drunk driving charge after driving his Cadillac into a ditch.
Read more
Crime

Driver arrested after license suspended due to failure to pay child support

A speeding driver was arrested after his license was suspended due to failure to pay child support.
Read more
News

Villages non-profit shutting down after donating more than $800,000 to local charities

A local non-profit group will cease operations after donating more than $800,000 to local charities.
Read more
News

Mr. Lucky celebrating the holidays in Village of Bonnybrook

Mr. Lucky is celebrating the holidays with Jerry Loomer and Judy Holleran in the Village of Bonnybrook. Send a photo of your holiday pet to us at [email protected]
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,138FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
56.5 ° F
57.2 °
56 °
41 %
3.2mph
1 %
Sat
66 °
Sun
66 °
Mon
64 °
Tue
64 °
Wed
55 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment