Detectives searching for thieves who stole more than $2,800 in golf equipment

A pair of thieves who stole more than $2,800 in merchandise from a golf shop in The Villages is being sought by Sumter County sheriff’s detectives.

The two males collected and concealed range finders and golf club components on the afternoon of Nov. 18 at Johnny’s Birdie Golf Shop at Santa Fe Crossing Plaza on County Road 466.

The males exited the store with the items without attempting to pay. The two white males appear to be in their early 40s. Any information pertaining to this case should be forwarded to Detective Binegar at (352) 426-6013 or to remain anonymous call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477). Reference case number 5188.