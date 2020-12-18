Dorothy Stem Troxel, 102, of Carriage House, Oxford, FL died on December 7, 2020.

She was born on May 5, 1918 in Allentown, PA to the late Russel W. Stem and Hilda Gilbert Stem. Dotte grew up in Bethlehem, PA, and attended Moravian College for Women. She was employed by H. Armstrong Roberts, commercial photographers in Philadelphia before marrying Samuel H. Troxel, Jr. in 1941.

Dotte and Sam lived in suburban Cleveland for 30 years where they raised their family. When they moved to Arizona in 1978 Dotte and her husband traveled extensively and enjoyed many years of traveling in their motorhome mostly though the northwest and Mexico. The Troxels moved to Florida in 1999 to be near their daughter. Dotte and her husband were married 67 years. Samuel died in 2008.

Survivors include daughter Betty Jane Perrow (Roy), The Villages, Florida, son Jon E. Troxel (Nancy), Shaw Island, Washington, two granddaughters, Zabeth Shuman (William), Costa Mesa, California, and Kathryn Troxel, Shaw Island, Washington and great-granddaughter Kiersten Shuman of Costa Mesa, California. Preceded in death by brother Robert W. Stem (Ethel).

Memorial services will be private. Burial will be at the Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida. National Cremation Society of The Villages is in charge of arrangements.