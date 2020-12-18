Driver arrested after license suspended due to failure to pay child support

A speeding driver was arrested after his license was suspended due to failure to pay child support.

Timothy Banks, 45, of Belleview, was driving a white Chrysler 300 at about 6 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 301 in Oxford when he was traveling at 50 miles per hour in a 40 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

A check revealed the New York native’s driver’s license had been suspended due to his failure to pay child support. Banks had previously been arrested in 2010 in Sumter County on a charge of driving while license suspended.

He was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after booking $1,000 bond.