Fruitland Park man arrested after allegedly pointing gun at woman at bar

Meta Minton

Noah Carragher

A Fruitland Park man was arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at a woman at a bar.

A woman who works at the Copperhead Lodge Saloon in Leesburg called 911 shortly before midnight Thursday after a man she had escorted from the bar pointed a black semiautomatic pistol at her. The man, later identified as 21-year-old Noah Carragher of 904 Hickory Ave., and two other men had been drinking at the bar but began to get “aggressive” with other customers, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. After being kicked out of the bar, the men fled in a gold 2009 Toyota.

However, Carragher later called law enforcement to report the vehicle, which is owned by his mother, had been stolen. Carragher said his companions took off, he hid the gun in a ditch and walked home. He said he hid the gun because he does not have a concealed weapons permit.

The Copperhead Lodge Saloon is located on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Leesburg.

Carragher was taken into custody at his home and driven back to the Copperhead Lodge Saloon where the woman identified him. He showed deputies the ditch where he hid the gun and it was recovered as evidence.

Carragher was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $2,000 bond.

In 2018, Carragher had been arrested on a charge of aggravated battery of a pregnant victim. However, the woman later changed her story and the case was dropped.

