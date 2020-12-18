Friday, December 18, 2020
56.9 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Letters to the Editor

Joe Biden is not the president-elect

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Joe Biden is not the president-elect. Read the Constitution.
This election is perhaps the most corrupt in our history. In every part of the swing states, voting was taken advantage of. Dark money,  suitcases under the table, drop boxes of unsigned ballots, ballots driven from New York to Pennsylvania.
All Democrats are OK with it as long as they are on the winning side. Thousands of sworn affidavits, videos. But as you say no real “proof.” And besides it was just a little cheating. Joe will be in jail within the year anyway, along with Hunter. Isn’t it nice to have someone to blame for a virus?

Russell Snow
Village of Briar Meadow

 

Related Articles

Letters to the Editor

Unacceptable level of noise from concert at polo fields

Another Villager voices his displeasure with the loud concert earlier this week at The Villages Polo Fields. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Will not support Republicans who backed Trump in election fiasco

A Village of Mira Mesa resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says he will not be voting for anyone who took President Trump's side in the “election fiasco.”
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Lots of talent here in The Villages

A Village of Duval resident stands up for the performers in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Noise level from outdoor concert at polo fields

A Village of Santo Domingo resident adds his voice to those of Villagers upset by the noise level Monday night from a concert at The Villages Polo Fields.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Concert at Polo Fields was too loud

A Vera Cruz Villas resident says she supports the concert series at The Villages Polo Fields, but for the sake of the neighborhood, turn it down! Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Technician at nail salon refused to wear mask

A Village of Springdale woman, in a Letter to the Editor, describes an experience at a nail salon in The Villages.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Let’s all do something to help Americans in need

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Virginia Trace resident is urging fellow Villagers to do a little something to help those in need.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,138FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
56.9 ° F
59 °
55.4 °
37 %
1.9mph
1 %
Fri
57 °
Sat
66 °
Sun
66 °
Mon
64 °
Tue
64 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment