Mr. Lucky celebrating the holidays in Village of Bonnybrook

Mr. Lucky is celebrating the holidays with Jerry Loomer and Judy Holleran in the Village of Bonnybrook.

He was found by a rescue group at the Port of Los Angeles and moved to The Villages in 2015.

“He is a very sweet companion. His favorite place is my lap. Only downside is that he wakes me every morning around 5:30 a.m.,” Judy said.

We want to see photos of your dogs, cats and other pets who are celebrating the holidays. Send a photo to [email protected]. Be sure to tell us a little something about you and your pet.