Summerfield man jailed on DUI charge after driving Cadillac into ditch

A Summerfield man was jailed on a drunk driving charge after driving his Cadillac into a ditch.

Luis Antonio Villanueva, 49, was found “unresponsive” at 8:26 p.m. Tuesday at the wheel of a red 2008 Cadillac CTS which was stuck in a ditch on County Road 475, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

“It should be noted that the vehicle was still running and in drive,” the deputy wrote in the arrest report.

The deputy “banged on the driver’s window” in an attempt to rouse Villanueva. It appeared Villanueva had been drinking and he was invited to participate in field sobriety exercises, which he failed.

The New York native refused to provide a breath sample.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.