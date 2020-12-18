Friday, December 18, 2020
Villages non-profit shutting down after donating more than $800,000 to local charities

Staff Report

A local non-profit group will cease operations after donating more than $800,000 to local charities.

Villagers Life Care Advocates has donated more than $800,000 to local charities. The non-profit headed by Villager Arlene Bentz will shut down its operations at the end of the year.

Villagers Life Care Advocates, formerly known as Villagers for Hospice, will shut down at the end of the year. Retiring CEO Arlene Bentz made the announcement Thursday while disclosing disbursements to local charities that included 11 food pantries, two domestic violence shelters, two local hospices, an animal shelter and a cancer resource center. These donations are in addition to a previous gift to local food pantries earlier this year of $55,000.

“In a year as challenging as 2020, it just seemed right to support these small non-profits that are serving so many in need,” Bentz said. “We’re glad to be able to support them in a year where donations have dwindled so dramatically. We’ve supported Cornerstone (Hospice) for many years and presented them with our final check of $308,186.”

Bentz added that in a year that has provided area residents with so much bad news, the members of her organization were thrilled to be able to provide non-profits in Lake, Sumter and Marion counties that help so many people with some good news.

