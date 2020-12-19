Saturday, December 19, 2020
Alligator With Turtle On Tequesta Course At Belle Glade Country Club

Staff Report

This alligator with a turtle in its mouth was spotted on the first hole of the Tequesta Course at Belle Glade Country Club. Thanks to S O’Brien for sharing!

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

