Saturday, December 19, 2020
69.8 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Co-founder of Opera Club of The Villages succumbs to COVID-19 virus

Larry D. Croom

Angelo Pierro

The co-founder and past president of the Opera Club of The Villages has died of COVID-19.

Current president Geraldine Piscitelli sent out an email Friday announcing with a “heavy heart” that Angelo Pierro had succumbed to the deadly virus. Pierro and the late Oscar Feliu founded the opera club in 1997 and established the Harold S. Schwartz Music Scholarship program, which has gifted more than $560,000 in scholarships to music students in Sumter, Lake and Marion counties.

Pierro, who had been battling the Coronavirus for a few weeks, was receiving hospice care at the time of his death. He had moved from The Villages a few years ago to become a deacon in the St. Paul National Catholic Church in Belleview with the help of his stepson, Friar Mark Niznik, Piscitelli said in her email.

“Many members worked with Angelo to establish the Harold S. Schwartz Music Scholarship,” Piscitelli said. “May he rest in peace.”

Maestro Bill Doherty was close friends with Pierro. He posted a photo of him on Facebook and like many in The Villages, said he was sad to hear of Pierro’s death.

“He was such a loving and hard-working man,” Doherty said in an email. “My soul is so heavy today.”

Dcn. Angelo Pierro, left, poses in May 2018 with the new altar at St. Paul National Church that was hand-carved by parishioner Bruce Russell. The others, from left, are Pierro’s stepson, Fr. Mark Niznik, Bishop Stanley Bilinski, Fr. Tom Basta and Dcn. Gail Lazenby.

Several area residents offered their thoughts on Facebook in response to Doherty’s post.

“Amazing man, amazing legacy,” Susan Williams wrote. “May we all show love as Deacon Angelo did.”

Jane Sutherland Denton wrote that longtime friends Pierro and Feliu, who died of a massive heart attack in November 2015 while on a hunting and fishing trip in New York, are together again.

Villages entertainer Kathleen Kane said she was heartbroken.

“He was amazing and so full of goodness and God’s love,” she wrote of Pierro. “We have truly lost someone so very special. He is certainly in heaven now.”

Related Articles

News

Disinfecting scheduled at recreation centers to battle spread of COVID-19

All recreation centers in The Villages will be disinfected over the next several weeks in an effort to combat the spread of the Coronavirus. We've got the schedule.
Read more
Crime

Villager who threw fit over utility bill works out deal to avoid prosecution

A Villager who threw a fit over his utility bill and arrested at Lake Sumter Landing is poised to avoid prosecution int he case.
Read more
Crime

Ex-wife escapes prosecution in alleged desecration of man’s grave

A woman who was arrested on Halloween amid allegations she desecrated her ex-husband’s grave won’t be prosecuted in the case.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield snowbird popped while driving pickup with bogus Vermont tag

A Summerfield snowbird found himself behind bars Thursday night after he was caught driving a pickup truck with a Vermont license plate that wasn’t registered to the vehicle.
Read more
Crime

Wheelbarrow-pushing Summerfield man back behind bars on outstanding warrant

A Summerfield man who was arrested recently after he was spotted pushing a bicycle and a wheelbarrow is back behind bars in the Marion County Jail.
Read more
News

Local DAR chapter sponsors service dog for veteran suffering from PTSD

Members of the John Bartram Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently attended a ceremony where a service dog they paid for was presented to an Army veteran.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield woman sought on multiple warrants nabbed at internet café

A 24-year-old Summerfield woman with a checkered legal history is behind bars in the Marion County Jail after being arrested at a local internet café.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,142FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
broken clouds
69.8 ° F
69.8 °
69.8 °
60 %
1.3mph
75 %
Sun
65 °
Mon
65 °
Tue
66 °
Wed
71 °
Thu
65 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment