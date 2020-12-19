Saturday, December 19, 2020
69.8 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Health

Devastating week for Florida as more than 76,000 new COVID-19 cases reported

Larry D. Croom

Seven more local residents have died of COVID-19 as new cases of the deadly virus continued to be reported Saturday at a rapid clip.

Five of the latest fatalities were in Sumter County and the other two were residents of Lake County. They are among the 830 people who have died in the tri-county area and the 20,764 who have lost the battle with COVID-19 across the state.

It’s been a difficult week for Florida with 76,192 new cases of the virus reported. Thursday marked the high point with 13,148 new positive results.

The tri-county area saw an increase of 2,655 cases this past week. The most – 521 – also were reported on Thursday.

On Saturday, a total of 110 new COVID-19 cases were reported in and around The Villages. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 26 for a total of 1,808;

  • Leesburg up 33 for a total of 2,119;
  • Summerfield up 17 for a total of 849;
  • Lady Lake up 15 for a total of 713;
  • Fruitland Park up 9 for a total of 348;
  • Wildwood up 4 for a total of 606;
  • Oxford up 3 for a total of 240; and
  • Belleview up 3 for a total of 626.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 33,522 – increase of 405
  • Deaths: 830
  • Hospitalizations: 2,564

SUMTER COUNTY

  • Cases: 4,457 – increase of 44
  • Deaths: 114
  • Hospitalizations: 364
  • Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (1,672), Coleman (728), Wildwood (606), Bushnell (499) and Oxford (240).

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 13,341 – increase of 184
  • Deaths: 285
  • Hospitalizations: 942
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (3,538), Leesburg (2,119), Eustis (1,086), Tavares (1,045) and Mount Dora (1,043). The Villages also is reporting 78 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 15,824 – increase of 177
  • Deaths: 431
  • Hospitalizations: 1,258
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (12,009), Summerfield (849), Dunnellon (661), Belleview (626) and Citra (277). The Villages also is reporting 58 cases.

All told, Florida is reporting 1,193,165 cases – an increase of 11,682 from Friday to Saturday. Of those, 1,173,409 are residents. A total of 61,433 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 26,534 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 20,764 deaths and 59,851 people have been hospitalized.

Related Articles

News

Co-founder of Opera Club of The Villages succumbs to COVID-19 virus

The co-founder and past president of the Opera Club of The Villages has died of COVID-19.
Read more
News

Disinfecting scheduled at recreation centers to battle spread of COVID-19

All recreation centers in The Villages will be disinfected over the next several weeks in an effort to combat the spread of the Coronavirus. We've got the schedule.
Read more
Crime

Villager who threw fit over utility bill works out deal to avoid prosecution

A Villager who threw a fit over his utility bill and arrested at Lake Sumter Landing is poised to avoid prosecution int he case.
Read more
Crime

Ex-wife escapes prosecution in alleged desecration of man’s grave

A woman who was arrested on Halloween amid allegations she desecrated her ex-husband’s grave won’t be prosecuted in the case.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield snowbird popped while driving pickup with bogus Vermont tag

A Summerfield snowbird found himself behind bars Thursday night after he was caught driving a pickup truck with a Vermont license plate that wasn’t registered to the vehicle.
Read more
Crime

Wheelbarrow-pushing Summerfield man back behind bars on outstanding warrant

A Summerfield man who was arrested recently after he was spotted pushing a bicycle and a wheelbarrow is back behind bars in the Marion County Jail.
Read more
News

Local DAR chapter sponsors service dog for veteran suffering from PTSD

Members of the John Bartram Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently attended a ceremony where a service dog they paid for was presented to an Army veteran.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,142FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
broken clouds
69.8 ° F
69.8 °
69.8 °
60 %
1.3mph
75 %
Sun
65 °
Mon
65 °
Tue
66 °
Wed
71 °
Thu
65 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment