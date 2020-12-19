Saturday, December 19, 2020
Disinfecting scheduled at recreation centers to battle spread of COVID-19

Staff Report

All recreation centers in The Villages will be disinfected over the next several weeks in an effort to combat the spread of the Coronavirus.

The aerial spraying which will take place will prompt the half-day closure of the recreation centers.

The following schedule has been released by the District Office:

Colony 12/28/2020 (Monday) 7 a.m. – 1 p.m.

SeaBreeze 12/28/2020 (Monday) noon – 6 p.m.

Laurel Manor 12/29/2020 (Tuesday) 7 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Lake Miona 12/29/2020 (Tuesday) noon – 6 p.m.

Bridgeport 12/30/2020 (Wednesday) 7 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Coconut Cove 12/30/2020 (Wednesday) noon – 6 p.m.

Fish Hawk 1/4/2021 (Monday) 7 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Canal Street 1/4/2021 (Monday) noon – 6 p.m.

Bacall 1/5/2021 (Tuesday) 7 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Sterling Heights 1/5/2021 (Tuesday) noon – 6 p.m.

Truman 1/6/2021 (Wednesday) 7 a.m. – 1 p.m

Odell 1/6/2021 (Wednesday) noon – 6 p.m.

Hibiscus 1/7/2021 (Thursday) 7 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Churchill Street 1/7/2021 (Thursday) noon – 6 p.m.

Allamanda 1/8/2021 (Friday) 7 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Pimlico 1/8/2021 (Friday) noon – 6 p.m.

Bradenton 1/11/2021 (Monday) 7 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Burnsed 1/11/2021 (Monday) noon – 6 p.m.

Rohan 1/12/2021 (Tuesday) 7 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Big Cypress 1/12/2021 (Tuesday) noon – 6 p.m.

Moyer 1/13/2021 (Wednesday) 7 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Manatee 1/13/2021 (Wednesday) noon – 6 p.m.

Captiva 1/14/2021 (Thursday) 7 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Eisenhower 1/15/2021 (Friday) noon – 6 p.m.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Recreation Administration at (352) 674-1800.

