Saturday, December 19, 2020
69.8 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Ex-wife escapes prosecution in alleged desecration of man’s grave

Meta Minton

A woman who was arrested on Halloween amid allegations she desecrated her ex-husband’s grave won’t be prosecuted in the case.

Ronni Leigh Kimberlin, 32, of Leesburg, will not be prosecuted on charges of disturbing a grave and theft.

State Attorney Brad King has announced “there is insufficient evidence” to move forward with the case.

Todd Kimberlin

Kimberlin’s ex-husband, Jeffrey “Todd” Kimberlin, 38, of Fruitland Park, was struck and killed by a van on the morning of Sept. 21, 2018 when he was walking his daughter to a school bus stop. The well-known local tattoo artist was buried at Shiloh Cemetery in Fruitland Park.

The woman who was Kimberlin’s fiance at the time of his death told Fruitland Park police in September she suspected Kimberlin of stealing items from the gravesite. The fiance reported that items including wedding invitations, LED lights, sunglasses, double-hooked planters, artificial flowers and Snap Dragon plants. The items had a total value of $438. 

A police officer called Kimberlin, who denied taking the items.

“I heard of the family drama, but I did not take the items. This is ridiculous! Law enforcement should have never been called,” Kimberlin told an officer, according to an affidavit of probable cause from the Fruitland Park Police Department.

However, the fiance brought forth a witness who admitted she had helped Kimberlin remove some of the items and they took the planters to Kimberlin’s brother’s house. The woman also claimed that in June, Kimberlin took her children to their father’s grave and made them cross out the word “fiance” with purple chalk.

Related Articles

Crime

Summerfield snowbird popped while driving pickup with bogus Vermont tag

A Summerfield snowbird found himself behind bars Thursday night after he was caught driving a pickup truck with a Vermont license plate that wasn’t registered to the vehicle.
Read more
Crime

Wheelbarrow-pushing Summerfield man back behind bars on outstanding warrant

A Summerfield man who was arrested recently after he was spotted pushing a bicycle and a wheelbarrow is back behind bars in the Marion County Jail.
Read more
News

Local DAR chapter sponsors service dog for veteran suffering from PTSD

Members of the John Bartram Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently attended a ceremony where a service dog they paid for was presented to an Army veteran.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield woman sought on multiple warrants nabbed at internet café

A 24-year-old Summerfield woman with a checkered legal history is behind bars in the Marion County Jail after being arrested at a local internet café.
Read more
News

Villager’s dog enjoys window display at Spanish Springs Town Square

A Villager describes her dog's reaction to a window display in The Villages. We want to hear about your pet this holiday season. Send a photo to us at [email protected]
Read more
Health

DeSantis at odds with government leaders as COVID-19 cases rise rapidly

On the day when tensions continued to rise between Gov. Ron DeSantis and the leaders of several Florida cities over COVID-19 precautions and mandates, the number of new cases across the state took a massive jump and eight more local residents succumbed to the virus.
Read more
Crime

Villager arrested after screaming woman calls 911 from his home

A Villager was arrested after a screaming woman called 911 after an alleged attack at his home.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,142FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
broken clouds
69.8 ° F
69.8 °
69.8 °
60 %
1.3mph
75 %
Sun
65 °
Mon
65 °
Tue
66 °
Wed
71 °
Thu
65 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment