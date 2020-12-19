Saturday, December 19, 2020
Crime

Summerfield snowbird popped while driving pickup with bogus Vermont tag

Larry D. Croom

Chad Alan Perkins

A Summerfield snowbird found himself behind bars Thursday night after he was caught driving a pickup truck with a Vermont license plate that wasn’t registered to the vehicle.

A Marion County sheriff’s deputy ran the tag number for the black pickup truck that was being driven by 38-year-old Chad Alan Perkins and determined that it wasn’t assigned to a vehicle. The deputy conducted a traffic stop in the 6200 block of S.E. 132nd Street Road and explained to Perkins why he was being stopped.

Perkins told the deputy he was in the process of registering the vehicle in Vermont, where he lives part of the time. He said he had taken the tag off of one of his other vehicles while he waited for the state of Vermont to register the pickup, a sheriff’s office report states, adding that a computer check showed the tag didn’t belong to Perkins.

The computer check also showed that a certificate of destruction had been issued for the pickup in Florida and it had last been registered to Tri J Towing & Recovery Inc. in St. Petersburg. The deputy contacted the towing company and was told that the vehicle associated with the VIN number of the pickup had been crushed on March. 10. The VIN number also revealed that the truck didn’t have a current registration in Vermont, the report says.

Perkins, who lives at 14825 S.E. 100th Terr. in Summerfield, was taken into custody and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he was charged with failure to register a motor vehicle and attaching registration or a license plate that’s not assigned to a vehicle. He was released early Friday afternoon on $1,000 bond and his next court date hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.

Crime

Wheelbarrow-pushing Summerfield man back behind bars on outstanding warrant

A Summerfield man who was arrested recently after he was spotted pushing a bicycle and a wheelbarrow is back behind bars in the Marion County Jail.
News

Local DAR chapter sponsors service dog for veteran suffering from PTSD

Members of the John Bartram Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently attended a ceremony where a service dog they paid for was presented to an Army veteran.
Crime

Summerfield woman sought on multiple warrants nabbed at internet café

A 24-year-old Summerfield woman with a checkered legal history is behind bars in the Marion County Jail after being arrested at a local internet café.
News

Villager’s dog enjoys window display at Spanish Springs Town Square

A Villager describes her dog's reaction to a window display in The Villages. We want to hear about your pet this holiday season. Send a photo to us at [email protected]
Health

DeSantis at odds with government leaders as COVID-19 cases rise rapidly

On the day when tensions continued to rise between Gov. Ron DeSantis and the leaders of several Florida cities over COVID-19 precautions and mandates, the number of new cases across the state took a massive jump and eight more local residents succumbed to the virus.
Crime

Villager arrested after screaming woman calls 911 from his home

A Villager was arrested after a screaming woman called 911 after an alleged attack at his home.
Crime

Detectives searching for thieves who stole more than $2,800 in golf equipment

A pair of thieves who stole more than $2,800 in merchandise from a golf shop in The Villages is being sought by Sumter County sheriff’s detectives. Can you help?
