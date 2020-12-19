Villager’s dog enjoys window display at Spanish Springs Town Square

Lynn Marshall of the Vista Sonoma Villas was enjoying her evening walk with her dog Buddha when they were stopped in their tracks by a beautiful holiday display.

They were walking at Spanish Springs Town Square when they spotted the storefront display with a young child laying on the floor reading to his dogs, with Santa Claus looking on.

“Buddha looks like he’s asking if we can join them,” Marshall said of a photo she snapped of her 11-year-old Shih Tzu. He is a her second hearing service dog from San Diego, California.

