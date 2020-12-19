Saturday, December 19, 2020
Villager’s dog enjoys window display at Spanish Springs Town Square

Staff Report

Lynn Marshall of the Vista Sonoma Villas was enjoying her evening walk with her dog Buddha when they were stopped in their tracks by a beautiful holiday display.

They were walking at Spanish Springs Town Square when they spotted the storefront display with a young child laying on the floor reading to his dogs, with Santa Claus looking on.

Buddha enjoys this window display at Spanish Springs Town Square.

“Buddha looks like he’s asking if we can join them,” Marshall said of a photo she snapped of her 11-year-old Shih Tzu. He is a her second hearing service dog from San Diego, California.

Is your pet enjoying the holidays? Share a photo with us at [email protected]. Be sure to tell us a little something about you and your pet.

