Wheelbarrow-pushing Summerfield man back behind bars on outstanding warrant

Larry D. Croom

Jacob J. Outly

A Summerfield man who was arrested recently after he was spotted pushing a bicycle and a wheelbarrow is back behind bars in the Marion County Jail.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies arrested 32-year-old Jacob J. Outly late Thursday afternoon on a bench warrant. He was transported to the Marion County Jail and charged with failure to appear in court for a change of plea hearing for past charges of domestic battery and petit theft. He was being held on no bond and is due in court Jan. 13 at 1 p.m. to answer to the charges, jail records show.

Outly, who lives at 3048 S.E. 145th St. in Summerfield, was wanted for questioning on domestic battery and petit theft cases when he was arrested in September. While en route to a call for a disturbance in the same block where Outly lives, deputies were told that he had left the residence on foot.

Deputies located Outly a short time later about two blocks away on S.E. 30th Terrace. He was wearing a straight-blade knife on his side and was believed to be possession of another larger knife, a sheriff’s office report states.

As one of the deputies was placing Outly in the back seat of a patrol vehicle, he located a plastic bag containing a clear crystal-like substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine and a plastic straw in the front pocket of his shorts. Outly admitted that the white crystal-like substance was methamphetamine and belonged to him. He also admitted to snorting meth, the report says, adding that the straw also had a powder residue on it.

