DAR members lay wreathes to honor those who served during wars

Twelve members of the John Bartram Chapter of the Daughters of the America Revolution on Saturday participated in placing wreaths on the graves at the Shiloh Cemetery in Fruitland Park.

This group of ladies has been placing these wreaths for the past six years to honor those who have served in wars for our country.

Several of the leaders of Fruitland Park City Commission, as well as members of the Sons of the American Revolution, and members of the American Legion Post 219 attended the brief ceremony prior to the laying of the wreathes.

Wreaths Across American is a national event that was begun in 1992 by Merrill Worcester of the Worcester Wreath Company of Maine.

In 2005, a photo of the wreaths at Arlington National Cemetery was shown on the Internet and now Wreaths Across America is a national 501-3c non-profit organization that places wreaths on the National Cemeteries through the country. The ceremony is held annually on the second or third Saturday of the month of December and is sponsored locally by Fruitland Park American Legion Post 219.