Sunday, December 20, 2020
Ham radio classes will be offered by Villages Amateur Radio Club

Staff Report

If you have an interest in becoming an amateur radio operator, license classes start Monday evening Jan. 11 and meet weekly for two hours at Eisenhower Recreation Center. The course is being offered by The Villages Amateur Radio Club.

“Before the internet and cellphones, Ham radio was like being an explorer. Ham radio is the thrill of the contact with people on some far-off island by yourself. Maybe you always wanted to get into amateur radio and now you have the time to actually pursue the hobby,” said club member Bradley Castelli.

Ham operator since 1960 George Briggs demonstrates using Morse Code.

Classes are well-matched to adults who have not been in a classroom for decades. In the classroom, club members use videos, graphic presentations, diagrams, tailored handouts and use more discussion time about how radios work. There is homework each week. Participants will be expected to read about 25 pages, watch a video and take a practice test. In the class the material studied during the week is reviewed, explained and discussed.

Register online at www.K4VRC.com  see the “Interest in becoming a HAM?” (tab on top)

