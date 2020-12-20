Hometown Twirlers deliver holiday donations to Sumter County Sheriff’s Office

Members of the Hometown Twirlers have come together to brighten Christmas for Sumter County families.

The group joined with many others who have made donations to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office by dropping off a brand new bicycle and some Christmas decorations. Each year the sheriff’s office collects bicycles to gift to local children in need during the holiday season, as well as Christmas decorations for those who might be down on their luck and can’t afford to purchase them.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to accept Christmas donations at the sheriff’s annex located at County Road 466 and Morse Boulevard in The Villages.