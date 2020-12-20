John Taranto of The Villages, Florida passed away peacefully on Monday, December 14, 2020 at the age of 78. He had resided at the Serenades Memory Care Facility for 3 years.

He was born in New Orleans, LA July 22, 1942. He was in the US Air Force for 8 years and served in Vietnam. He worked for the US Government for 35+ years (28 of them with the Government Printing Office), retiring in January 2003.

He is survived by his loving wife Linda Taranto, his devoted children Ellis Taranto, Raymond Taranto, Tony Taranto, Christy Zillmer, and stepson Stephen Kurtz. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren who all idolized their “Paran” (Madeline Kurtz, Paige Taranto, Alexandra Kurtz, Bryce Taranto, Blaine Taranto, Aiden Taranto, Jett Zillmer, Jace Taranto, Jordan Zillmer, Gabriella Taranto, Jaxon Zillmer, Jude Zillmer, and Braxton Taranto. He also survives four loving daughters-in-law and one loving son-in-law. He was preceded in death by his mother, Vivian Taranto, his father, John Taranto Sr., his sister Vivian Taranto, and his stepson Thomas Kurtz. He was also preceded in death by many of his New Orleans cousins who were more like brothers and sisters to him. He attended the annual family reunion every year until his diagnosis of Lewy Body Dementia.

When he and his wife toured the Villages in 2006, they were on the tour bus and when he saw the softball fields, he said “This is the place for me”. He played 3-4 days a week and made many friends on the teams.

John was a great athlete his whole life. He played softball with a dedicated passion that never quit. He also coached youth tackle football in the Girls and Boys Club of Laurel MD. Later he coached Flag Football with his sons and many other young men who always called him “Coach”. He was the Head Football Coach for Bob Windsor’s All Stars and The Cutters in the USFTL (United States Flag and Touch League) winning 8 National Titles and was Inducted into the USFTL Hall of Fame in 2004. He was a NO Saints fan and enjoyed watching boxing and football on TV.

He was greatly loved and will be missed by so many. His memory will carry on through the stories that will be told for years to come.

There will be no immediate ceremony because of COVID. When he is later laid to rest at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell FL, family and friends will be invited to attend the graveside ceremony.

The family is also planning a Celebration of his life some time next year in Maryland.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to: The Lewy Body Dementia Association, or the Brain Bank Program of Central Florida, Alzheimer’s and Dementia Resource Center, www.adrccares.org