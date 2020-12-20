Rebuttal to open squares and recreation centers

To the Editor:

In response to Mr. Dunn’s question about having open squares and rec centers my answer is “It is your choice” to attend or participate. I choose to wear a mask, I choose not to eat out, but order carryout. I choose to not go to places that could possibly cause me to get infected. You have that choice, too. One thing I have learned over 80+ years is you can’t regulate stupidity. The open squares and centers are not the problem – people are the problem.

Donald Simson

Village of Santiago