Two more local residents die of COVID-19 as state tops 1.2 million cases of virus

Two more tri-county residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as Florida topped 1.2 million cumulative cases of the potentially deadly virus.
One of the latest fatalities lived in Sumter County and the other one was a resident of Marion County. They are among the 832 deaths in the tri-county area, the 20,861 in Florida and the 317,387 across the country.
All told, Florida is reporting 1,201,566 cases – an increase of 8,401 from Saturday to Sunday. Of those, 1,181,549 are residents. A total of 61,597 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 26,565 in correctional facilities. Across the state, 59,995 people have been hospitalized.
Locally, 87 new COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday in and around The Villages. Those include:
- The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 18 for a total of 1,826;
- Lady Lake up 24 for a total of 737;
- Leesburg up 21 for a total of 2,140;
- Summerfield up 15 for a total of 864;
- Fruitland Park up 4 for a total of 352;
- Belleview up 4 for a total of 630; and
- Oxford up 1 for a total of 241.
Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:
TRI-COUNTY AREA
- Cases: 33,780 – increase of 258
- Deaths: 832
- Hospitalizations: 2,568
SUMTER COUNTY
- Cases: 4,379 – increase of 22
- Deaths: 115
- Hospitalizations: 365
- Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (1,688), Coleman (728), Wildwood (606), Bushnell (500) and Oxford (241).
LAKE COUNTY
- Cases: 13,492 – increase of 151
- Deaths: 285
- Hospitalizations: 944
- Cities with most cases: Clermont (3,576), Leesburg (2,140), Eustis (1,093), Tavares (1,054) and Mount Dora (1,051). The Villages also is reporting 80 cases.
MARION COUNTY
- Cases: 15,909 – increase of 85
- Deaths: 432
- Hospitalizations: 1,259
- Cities with most cases: Ocala (12,066), Summerfield (864), Dunnellon (663), Belleview (630) and Citra (277). The Villages also is reporting 58 cases.