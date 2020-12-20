Two more local residents die of COVID-19 as state tops 1.2 million cases of virus

Two more tri-county residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as Florida topped 1.2 million cumulative cases of the potentially deadly virus.

One of the latest fatalities lived in Sumter County and the other one was a resident of Marion County. They are among the 832 deaths in the tri-county area, the 20,861 in Florida and the 317,387 across the country.

All told, Florida is reporting 1,201,566 cases – an increase of 8,401 from Saturday to Sunday. Of those, 1,181,549 are residents. A total of 61,597 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 26,565 in correctional facilities. Across the state, 59,995 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, 87 new COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday in and around The Villages. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 18 for a total of 1,826;

Lady Lake up 24 for a total of 737;

Leesburg up 21 for a total of 2,140;

Summerfield up 15 for a total of 864;

Fruitland Park up 4 for a total of 352;

Belleview up 4 for a total of 630; and

Oxford up 1 for a total of 241.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 33,780 – increase of 258

Deaths: 832

Hospitalizations: 2,568

SUMTER COUNTY

Cases: 4,379 – increase of 22

Deaths: 115

Hospitalizations: 365

Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (1,688), Coleman (728), Wildwood (606), Bushnell (500) and Oxford (241).

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 13,492 – increase of 151

Deaths: 285

Hospitalizations: 944

Cities with most cases: Clermont (3,576), Leesburg (2,140), Eustis (1,093), Tavares (1,054) and Mount Dora (1,051). The Villages also is reporting 80 cases.

MARION COUNTY