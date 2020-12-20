Villager enrolls in anger management after golf course confrontation

An 80-year-old Villager has completed an anger management course after a golf course confrontation which resulted in his arrest.

David Multz provided proof Friday in Sumter County Court that he has completed the anger management training. As a result, a charge of battery he had been facing has been dropped.

Multz had been arrested Nov. 14 after confronting a golfer who pulled up stakes near his home on the Bonifay Championship Golf Course.

The golfer had been playing near Hole #3 when he removed grass stakes from the ground, which mark where golf carts are not to drive on the grass, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. This apparently enraged Multz, who lives at 2985 Amherst Way, a residence which backs up to the golf course.

Multz got “upset” and “aggressively” approached the golfer taking the grass stakes from his golf cart. During the altercation, the New York native pushed the golfer, causing him to slip into his golf cart. The golfer suffered a cut on the inside of his lip, the report said.

Multz’s neighbor told a detective that he has witnessed Multz become confrontational with other golfers in the past. The neighbor said he had also witnessed the incident over the grass stakes and confirmed that Multz pushed the golfer