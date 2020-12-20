Villagers encouraged to give square dancing a try during upcoming classes

Villagers who want to learn how to square dance are invited to take part in upcoming classes at the Burnsed Recreation Center.

The classes, put on by members of Village Squares, will be held on Tuesdays from 7-8:30 p.m. No previous square dancing experience is necessary for those who want to take part in the classes, which are guaranteed to bring an experience that is both “mentally and physically stimulating.”

“Ward off the aging process by participating in the best activity ever devised to keep us feeling & thinking young,” a flyer about the classes promises. If you are ready to begin socializing again in a responsible way, this will be a golden opportunity.”

The classes are open to all Villagers and a free introductory lesson will be held Jan. 5 at 7 p.m. Villagers are encouraged to bring some friends and give square dancing a “no obligation” try.

Those who elect to take the classes will be required to follow all Recreation Department rules with regards to crowd size and health precautions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information, call Judy at (732) 619-1017.