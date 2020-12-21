FHP arrests man in stolen pickup on I-75 at State Road 44 in Wildwood

The Florida Highway Patrol arrested a man in a stolen pickup after a 110-mile-per-hour chase which ended on Interstate 75 at State Road 44 in Wildwood.

Carson McNicholas, 24, of Clearwater, stole the gray Chevy Silverado pickup with Georgia license plates at about 2:30 a.m. Monday at a 7-Eleven in Clearwater, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The pickup traveled northbound on I-75 into Sumter County as it was being pursued by an FHP trooper. The native of the United Kingdom was driving the pickup with “wanton disregard for those around him,” the trooper wrote in the arrest report. The pursuit took place at speeds of 100 to 110 mph.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office assisted in deploying stop sticks near State Road 44. When the pickup hit the stop sticks, its tires were deflated. The trooper who had been pursuing the pickup drew his weapon and took McNicholas into custody.

He is facing felony charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle and fleeing law enforcement. He was booked on $15,000 bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.