Lily Belle is celebrating the holidays with Steve and Noreen Nevrly in the Village of Hillsborough.

“She is the sweetest black and tan coonhound rescue pooch. Loves everyone,” said Steve.

Lily Belle is also a therapy dog and eager to get back to serving the people she loves.

