The Puc Puggy Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently presented the Wildwood Food Pantry with a $1,000 donation.

“One of our objectives is community service and assisting those in need,” said Regent Karen Carbonneau.

The Puc Puggy Chapter of the DAR is the oldest chapter in the Lady Lake and The Villages area. The chapter was chartered on October 15, 1994.

Learn more at http://sites.rootsweb.com/~flppcdar/