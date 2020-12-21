Robert H. Kolbe died on December 17, 2020 of heart failure in The Villages, Florida.

Born in 1941 in Boston, Massachusetts, Bob grew up in Canton, Massachusetts. He was educated at Newman Prep School and Northeastern University, both in Boston. Bob was a police officer in Braintree, MA, and in Conway, New Hampshire; and he retired from Londonderry, NH. He was a firearms instructor and the Prosecutor for this police department. While in his early 40’s, Bob returned to college and became an engineer. He then worked for 13 years as a Field Service Officer for Benchmark International in Manchester, NH. This career took him around the world working in six continents. His last career – for 13 years – was as Operations Manager for Thousand Acres Family Campground, owned by his wife, Marian. Bob and Marian moved to The Villages, Florida, in 2016.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Marian (Kimball) Kolbe; his 2 daughters, Kristin Kolbe of Manchester, NH and Taryn Scott-Kolbe of Berlin, Germany; his niece, Kama Schneider of Bell Air, Maryland.

Bob is pre-deceased by his brother, Tom Kolbe and his sister-in-law, Louise Kolbe. Bob was a private pilot and he loved classical music. He had a wonderful sense of humor.

There will be a graveside service held in Franklin, NH in the Spring.