Villager’s message in a bottle found near Cocoa Beach

To the Editor:

A message in a bottle was found on the beach near Cocoa Beach. My friend and her son found it last Sunday. Covered in barnacles, with a cork in the top. The note could not be read until we dried it out a week and gingerly removed it from the bottle. A little photo contrast adjustment allowed us to read it. The bottle is odd. No writing at all, no brand, nothing and the opening is for a cork, not a bottle cap. This is what the note said (below) Hope to find the origin of the note. Someone out there knows these people.

The Villages friends

2015

Bill

Linda

Cary

Barbara

Tom

Connie

AJ

Rene

Diane

Jerry

Bob

Carole (?)

Sam

GREAT CRUISE

Tiffany

[email protected]