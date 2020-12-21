Monday, December 21, 2020
Letters to the Editor

Villager’s message in a bottle found near Cocoa Beach

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

A message in a bottle was found on the beach near Cocoa Beach. My friend and her son found it last Sunday. Covered in barnacles, with a cork in the top. The note could not be read until we dried it out a week and gingerly removed it from the bottle. A little photo contrast adjustment allowed us to read it. The bottle is odd. No writing at all, no brand, nothing and the opening is for a cork, not a bottle cap. This is what the note said (below) Hope to find the origin of the note. Someone out there knows these people.

The Villages friends
2015
Bill
Linda
Cary
Barbara
Tom
Connie
AJ
Rene
Diane
Jerry
Bob
Carole (?)
Sam
GREAT CRUISE

Tiffany
[email protected]

 

