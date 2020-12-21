Woman attempting to return merchandise arrested at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza

A woman attempting to return merchandise was arrested at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

Jessica Soto, 49, of Leesburg, had been spotted “bagging merchandise throughout the store” at about 3 p.m. Sunday, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A loss prevention officer then watched as Soto went to the customer service desk and attempted to return a king size mattress topper for which she had not paid, the report said. She claimed the item, valued at $80.21 “was gifted to her and she already had one at home,” the deputy wrote in the report.

The Hackettstown, N.J. native was arrested on a theft charge. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,000 bond.