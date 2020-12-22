Tuesday, December 22, 2020
Alexa Villas residents hold toy drive to benefit Sumter County sheriff’s holiday gift collection

Larry D. Croom

Residents from the Alexa Villas in The Villages have come together to help Sumter County families during the holidays.

Residents of the Alexa Villas held a toy drive to benefit the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office’s annual holiday gift collection for needy children in area communities.

The group joined with many others who have made donations to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office by collecting a large supply of toys to gift to local children in need during the holiday season. The residents were able to make such a large donation thanks a highly successful toy drive in their neighborhood.

Donations to the sheriff’s office for Christmas can be dropped off at the annex located at County Road 466 and Morse Boulevard in The Villages.

