Congressman Webster blames Pelosi for delay in COVID-19 relief

Congressman Daniel Webster is blaming House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for delays in delivering a COVID-19 relief package.
“After spending months playing political games and trying to use the Coronavirus pandemic to push through their socialist agenda, last night Democrats finally caved and agreed to a COVID-19 relief bill that is not much different than proposals Republicans offered starting last summer,” said Webster, a Republican who represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.
“While I am disappointed by the process and timeline that it took to get to this point, I am pleased it extends the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and allows small business owners to deduct PPP expenses. PPP has been a lifeline for countless small businesses and under this bill those still experiencing severe revenue reductions can apply for a second loan. It also includes money to get students back into the classroom and to ensure that the COVID-19 vaccine is available as soon as possible – to all who want it,” Webster said.
He praised funding in the measure for the Departments of Defense and Veterans’ Affairs.
He also pointed to these highlights in the relief package:
- Provides funding for the Commodity Supplemental Food Program, a program that serves over 700,000 older Americans monthly.
- Provides funding for broadband, including $300 million for rural broadband and $250 million for telehealth.
- $13 billion to support farmers and the agriculture sector.
- $4 billion for substance abuse – significant progress made over past several years on opioid addiction has been reversed because of the impact of COVID lockdowns.
- $82 billion in funding for schools and universities to assist with reopening for in-person learning that also includes $2.75 billion in designated funds for private K through 12 education.
- $25 billion in temporary and targeted rental assistance for individuals who lost their source of income during the pandemic.
- $15 billion is also allocated for local entertainment venues, movie theaters and museums that are experiencing significant revenue loss.
- Prohibits illegal aliens from receiving $600 checks provided for adults and dependents struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic.