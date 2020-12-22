Tuesday, December 22, 2020
67.2 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Congressman Webster blames Pelosi for delay in COVID-19 relief

Staff Report

Congressman Daniel Webster is blaming House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for delays in delivering a COVID-19 relief package.

Congressman Daniel Webster

“After spending months playing political games and trying to use the Coronavirus pandemic to push through their socialist agenda, last night Democrats finally caved and agreed to a COVID-19 relief bill that is not much different than proposals Republicans offered starting last summer,” said Webster, a Republican who represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“While I am disappointed by the process and timeline that it took to get to this point, I am pleased it extends the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and allows small business owners to deduct PPP expenses. PPP has been a lifeline for countless small businesses and under this bill those still experiencing severe revenue reductions can apply for a second loan. It also includes money to get students back into the classroom and to ensure that the COVID-19 vaccine is available as soon as possible – to all who want it,” Webster said.

He praised funding in the measure for the Departments of Defense and Veterans’ Affairs.

He also pointed to these highlights in the relief package:

  • Provides funding for the Commodity Supplemental Food Program, a program that serves over 700,000 older Americans monthly.
  • Provides funding for broadband, including $300 million for rural broadband and $250 million for telehealth.
  • $13 billion to support farmers and the agriculture sector.
  • $4 billion for substance abuse – significant progress made over past several years on opioid addiction has been reversed because of the impact of COVID lockdowns.
  • $82 billion in funding for schools and universities to assist with reopening for in-person learning that also includes $2.75 billion in designated funds for private K through 12 education.
  • $25 billion in temporary and targeted rental assistance for individuals who lost their source of income during the pandemic.
  • $15 billion is also allocated for local entertainment venues, movie theaters and museums that are experiencing significant revenue loss.
  • Prohibits illegal aliens from receiving $600 checks provided for adults and dependents struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Related Articles

Health

Developer-linked Villagers receive COVID-19 vaccines during DeSantis press conference

On the day when Gov. Ron DeSantis staged a press event in The Villages that saw five residents with strong ties to the Developer and local government get COVID-19 vaccines, the number of new cases of the deadly virus in the local community made another huge jump.
Read more
News

Golf carts in head-on collision after wide turn at tunnel in The Villages

Two golf carts were involved in a head-on collision Tuesday afternoon when one of the drivers made a wide turn at a tunnel in The Villages. Villages-News.com's David Towns was at the scene.
Read more
Health

COVID-19 virus slams students and staff members in all three local school districts

This past week proved to be a difficult one in tri-county schools as 212 COVID-19 cases were reported among students and employees.
Read more
Crime

74-year-old internet café-hopping Del Webb Spruce Creeker nabbed on DUI charge

A Del Webb Spruce Creek man found himself behind bars late Monday night after being accused of slamming his vehicle into one internet café and then driving to another one for a cup of coffee.
Read more
Crime

Woman jailed after intoxicated attack sends man friend to UF Health ER at Brownwood

A woman was jailed after an intoxicated attack sent her man friend to the UF Health The Villages Freestanding ER at Brownwood.
Read more
Crime

‘Nervous’ woman nabbed with drugs after traffic stop due to inoperable headlight

A “nervous” woman was nabbed with drugs after a traffic stop due to an inoperable headlight.
Read more
News

Recreation centers in The Villages to close early on Christmas Eve

The Villages District Office has released a holiday schedule for recreation centers, fitness clubs and outdoor facilities. We've got details.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,176FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
67.2 ° F
69.8 °
64 °
40 %
1.3mph
1 %
Wed
73 °
Thu
78 °
Fri
53 °
Sat
52 °
Sun
45 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment