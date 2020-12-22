Congressman Webster blames Pelosi for delay in COVID-19 relief

Congressman Daniel Webster is blaming House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for delays in delivering a COVID-19 relief package.

“After spending months playing political games and trying to use the Coronavirus pandemic to push through their socialist agenda, last night Democrats finally caved and agreed to a COVID-19 relief bill that is not much different than proposals Republicans offered starting last summer,” said Webster, a Republican who represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“While I am disappointed by the process and timeline that it took to get to this point, I am pleased it extends the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and allows small business owners to deduct PPP expenses. PPP has been a lifeline for countless small businesses and under this bill those still experiencing severe revenue reductions can apply for a second loan. It also includes money to get students back into the classroom and to ensure that the COVID-19 vaccine is available as soon as possible – to all who want it,” Webster said.

He praised funding in the measure for the Departments of Defense and Veterans’ Affairs.

He also pointed to these highlights in the relief package: