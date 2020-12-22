Golf carts in head-on collision after wide turn at tunnel in The Villages

Two golf carts were involved in a head-on collision Tuesday afternoon when one of the drivers made a wide turn at a tunnel in The Villages.

The accident occurred at 4:05 p.m. at the tunnel under County Road 466A near the Sumter Senior Living (formerly Sumter Place and Sumter Grand).

A man driving a blue Atomic golf cart with a New England Patriot’s decal was proceeding through the tunnel and made a wide right turn and collided with a second golf cart heading in the opposite direction. That golf cart was driven by a man who was accompanied by a woman, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office which investigated the crash. The man and the woman were not seriously injured but chose to be transported to UF Health The Villages Hospital for a medical evaluation.

The driver of the golf that made the wide turn escaped injury but was ticketed on a charge of careless driving.

The second golf cart was towed by Village Kart Aide, although neither of the golf carts appeared to have sustained significant damage.