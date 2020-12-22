Half-sister poodles bring joy to home in Village of Glenbrook

Donna and Skip Carroll of the Village of Glenbrook lost their poodles to old age a few years ago. They thought it was going to be the end of the line and there were no more dogs in their future.

“After having some health issues we found ourselves at home more, so we decided to get one, and a year later, another one,” said Donna.

Ladies and gentlemen, meet Abby and Gracie. Abby is a two-year-old Parti poodle, and Gracie is a one-year-old Chocolate Merle poodle. They are half sisters.

“They bring such joy!” Donna said.

Is your pet enjoying the holidays? Share a photo with us at [email protected]. Be sure to tell us a little something about you and your pet.