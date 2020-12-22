Tuesday, December 22, 2020
Joseph Anthony Petrone

Staff Report

Joseph Anthony Petrone, 84 of the Villages, formerly of California and Pittsburgh, PA passed away peacefully on December 18.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 44 years Santia Cintron Petrone; dear sister Jackie Mastrean; loving nieces and nephews MaryBeth Mastrean , Philip Mastrean, Paula (John) Barlock, Michael (Joan) Petrone Mastrean; and special great nieces Alexis and Alaina Barlock; goddaughter Christa Petrone; dearest sisters and brother-in-law, Shirley, Radames, Zoraida and Troy; and the many nieces and nephews he loved from Puerto Rico.

Joe’s life work was in the music industry, where he retired as the Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Capitol Records. He was an avid sports fan, always rooting for the Steelers, no matter where he lived.

Visitation will be Wed., Dec. 30, 2020 1 to 3 p.m. at Hiers-Baxley Funeral & Cremation Life Event Center, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages (352-775-7427).  Funeral Mass will be Thu., Dec. 31, 2020, 10:30 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 5323 E Co Rd 462, Wildwood.  In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Boys Town, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, or Veterans of Foreign Wars.

