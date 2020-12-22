Man-made climate change scam

The Villages-News.com recently printed an article called “Climate Change is real and your help is needed.”

Come to think of it, we do need help cleaning up those ugly, stinky trash mountains. However, there is no climate emergency, because global warming is good for the earth and humanity. More importantly, climate change is not man-made — it’s completely natural.

How many times do alarmists have to fall for lie after lie … like Al Gore’s claim that the polar ice would melt by 2013; or Obama’s science advisor (John Holdren) said CO2 induced famines could kill as many as a billion people before 2020; or the father of global warming (James Hansen) said in 1986 that temperatures could rise by 7 degrees Fahrenheit by 2020 (but it only rose by 1 degree Fahrenheit); or Al Gore’s science advisor (Michael Oppenheimer) said in 1990 that by 1996 the Platte River of Nebraska would be dry and the Mexican police will round up illegal American migrants surging into Mexico seeking work; or Prince Charles said in 2009 that we have 50 days to save the planet from catastrophe; or the UN climate official (Noel Brown) said in 1989 that entire nations could be wiped off the face of the earth by rising sea levels if global warming is not reversed by the year 2000. There’s hundreds more of similar alarmist claims over the decades — but you get the idea — they’re all lies.

The referenced article is a classic example of pseudo-science. Pseudo-science is the art of only selecting information that supports an agenda — while ignoring all other data. A good example was the comment that “our planet has experienced 15 of the 16 warmest years on record over the previous 20 years…” If you take the data blinders off, you’ll quickly realize that similar temperature trends occurred 1,000 years ago (during the Medieval Warm Period), and 200 years BC (during the Roman Warm Period) and 1,400 years BC (during the Minoan Warm Period) … and all had temperatures greater than ours. These warm periods are called climatic optimums, because civilizations flourished during warmer temperatures. These and many other known temperature fluctuations were discovered from numerous ice core drillings.

It’s a good thing global temperatures are increasing. With all of today’s covert labs engaged in genetic mutation experiments, what if someone accidentally invents a super-moth capable of devouring all clothing? What then? Think about it folks. Without clothes to stay warm, we would have a mass migration to warmer climates. After-all, humans, by nature, are tropical life-forms. As we evolved, we culturally adapted to colder climates. Data also shows that primates developed when the earth was about 20 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than today. For the vast majority of earth’s history, global temperatures where much higher. Today’s climate is cold compared to earth’s long history.

But back to those last 20 years of warming. Let’s get real. The clothes you wear today represents the weather. What’s in your closet represents the climate. Honestly folks, when is the last time you replaced your wardrobe to accommodate climate change? For Pete’s sake … I’m still wearing clothes I wore long ago while living in snowy Pennsylvania. Global temperatures barely increased by 2 degrees Fahrenheit during the past 140 years. That comes to a whopping 0.014 degrees increase each year. At that rate, next year may be about 14 hundredths of a degree warmer. Can you feel the burn? I can see the sweat dripping down Al Gore’s face now as he tries to find the “hundredths” scale on his thermometer.

And then there’s the ridiculous 97 percent consensus. Don’t forget the “flat earth” was also a consensus. More importantly, NASA did not create that inflated number. It was created by John Cook, a cartoonist and web programmer, who was hired by the University of Queensland to create that report in 2013. He was obviously eminently qualified to analyze climate research. He coordinated students (who were also eminently qualified) to review “abstracts” from 11,944 research papers. Spoiler alert … folks in the research field know that “abstracts” do not necessarily present all conclusions — that’s what the “conclusion” section does — which were not used for this study. Plus, several of the authors of those research papers said their papers were wrongly categorized. Multiple independent reviews of the original 11,944 papers shows that only 1 percent to 33 percent of all papers reviewed reflected opinions that humans are mostly contributing to global warming — not 97 percent. Furthermore, a legitimate survey was performed by the American Meteorological Society (AMS) in 2012. Of those who responded to the survey, only 52 percent of professional meteorologists believed global warming was manmade. Other AMS members did not participate for fear they would be identified as deniers. Bottom line … there is no consensus that climate change is man-made. Michael Crichton, creator of Jurassic Park, said this, “Historically, the claim of consensus has been the first refuge of scoundrels; it is a way to avoid debate by claiming that the matter is already settled.”

I’m surprised the referenced article did not mention the most recent attempt by the alarmists to instill more fear with their new ruse called “follow the science.” Science is only a process, not an end result. Objective analysis of “all” data is the key to valid science. Remember this well … years ago there was a massive scientific study which resulted in the consensus that the Aryan race was superior. The problem was, the data did not support the consensus. This was classic pseudo-science … just like today’s man-made climate change scam.

Villager John Shewchuk is a frequent contributor to Villages-News.com.