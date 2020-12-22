‘Nervous’ woman nabbed with drugs after traffic stop due to inoperable headlight

A “nervous” woman was nabbed with drugs after a traffic stop due to an inoperable headlight.

Melissa Marie Farley, 32, of Summerfield, had been traveling in a gray Ford in the wee hours Sunday morning in the area of U.S. 301 and State Road 44 when the vehicle was pulled over due to the non-functioning headlight, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs. Farley, who had appeared “nervous,” was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and marijuana.

She was arrested on a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,500 bond.