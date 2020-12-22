Recreation centers in The Villages to close early on Christmas Eve

The Villages District Office has released the following holiday schedule for recreation centers, fitness clubs and outdoor facilities:

• Thursday, Dec. 24 – All recreation centers will be open as usual, but will close at 6 p.m. Fitness Clubs will be open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Friday, Dec. 25 – Recreation offices, recreation centers and fitness clubs will be closed. Although the recreation centers are closed the outdoor facilities and swimming pools will be open. Regular weekend services will resume Saturday, Dec. 26.

• Thursday, Dec. 31 – Recreation Centers will be open as usual from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fitness clubs will be open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Resident Lifestyle Group meetings will end at 1 p.m. in preparation of New Year’s Eve celebrations.

• Friday, Jan. 1 – Recreation offices, recreation centers and fitness clubs will be closed. Although the recreation centers will be closed the outdoor facilities and swimming pools will be open. Regular weekend services will resume Saturday, Jan. 2.