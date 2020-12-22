Tuesday, December 22, 2020
Stop knocking Gov. DeSantis on Coronavirus response

To the Editor:

I can’t believe how many people are knocking our governor of Florida on the way he has handled the COVID-19 virus. I am from Michigan and the total population there is 10 million people. The population of Florida is 22 million people. The governor of Michigan has shut down the state 80 percent of the time and Florida has been shut down 10 percent of the time. Michigan has had 11,461 die of the virus and Florida has had 11.849. Florida has twice as many people and almost the same amount of deaths. She just shut down Michigan again until Jan.15. So no Christmas and New Year’s. But she is traveling to Washington because she has been appointed to the Biden Inaugural committee. Wake up Florida!

Stanley Swies
Village of Palo Alto

 

