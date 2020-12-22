Vivienne Gladys Devey passed away December 17, 2020 in her Villages home at the age of 96. She was born in Walsall England to Gladys Bailey and Charles E Johns. She was the eldest of four girls, her sisters Jean, Eve and Margaret, migrated to Australia in the 1960s and reside there still with many nieces and nephews.

During WWII in England, Mom put out the fires from incendiary bombs that were dropped by the advancing German Bombers and therefore as promised the English government has sent a small pension all these years. She met her husband Todd W Devey (an American Air force Mechanic) when he was looking up and visiting relatives. They married in England, March 17th 1944.

After the war, Mom joined thousands of other young women on the “War Bride Ship” to be united with her husband in the States. She celebrated her 21st birthday in America. She and Todd were married 55 years. They enjoyed many activities, bowling, square dancing, bridge and other card games. She also enjoyed many years affiliated with the TBPA – English Club. Mom became a bus driver for the Bethel Park School District where she made many wonderful friends and had fabulous stories to tell! After Dad’s retirement they traveled the entire US with the AL-MON-O Air Stream Club.

After 70 years in Bethel Park Pennsylvania, Viv made the move to The Villages, Florida in the summer of 2014. “If I don’t move before I’m 90 – I never will!” So at 89 she made the move! Mom got new neighbors, new friends and great new bridge players.

Mom is survived by her three children: Vivienne Ruth Reid (Donald), Wendy Sue Devey-Yester, and Michael Todd Devey. Two grandsons: Samuel Todd Reid (Alicia) and Michael Stiteler. And two great grandsons: Samuel H. And Liam W Reid.

Mom will be laid to rest with Dad at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Pennsylvania. A Celebration of Life is planned by the family when covid restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, donations maybe made to your local PBS stations.

PS: Mom’s only regret is that she was 1,460 days short of reaching 100 years and getting a letter from the Queen of England!