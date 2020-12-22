Tuesday, December 22, 2020
49.7 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Obituaries

Vivienne Gladys Devey

Staff Report

Vivienne Gladys Devey

Vivienne Gladys Devey passed away December 17, 2020 in her Villages home at the age of 96. She was born in Walsall England to Gladys Bailey and Charles E Johns. She was the eldest of four girls, her sisters Jean, Eve and Margaret, migrated to Australia in the 1960s and reside there still with many nieces and nephews.

During WWII in England, Mom put out the fires from incendiary bombs that were dropped by the advancing German Bombers and therefore as promised the English government has sent a small pension all these years. She met her husband Todd W Devey (an American Air force Mechanic) when he was looking up and visiting relatives. They married in England, March 17th 1944.

After the war, Mom joined thousands of other young women on the “War Bride Ship” to be united with her husband in the States. She celebrated her 21st birthday in America. She and Todd were married 55 years. They enjoyed many activities, bowling, square dancing, bridge and other card games. She also enjoyed many years affiliated with the TBPA – English Club. Mom became a bus driver for the Bethel Park School District where she made many wonderful friends and had fabulous stories to tell! After Dad’s retirement they traveled the entire US with the AL-MON-O Air Stream Club.

After 70 years in Bethel Park Pennsylvania, Viv made the move to The Villages, Florida in the summer of 2014. “If I don’t move before I’m 90 – I never will!” So at 89 she made the move! Mom got new neighbors, new friends and great new bridge players.

Mom is survived by her three children: Vivienne Ruth Reid (Donald), Wendy Sue Devey-Yester, and Michael Todd Devey. Two grandsons: Samuel Todd Reid (Alicia) and Michael Stiteler. And two great grandsons: Samuel H. And Liam W Reid.

Mom will be laid to rest with Dad at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Pennsylvania. A Celebration of Life is planned by the family when covid restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, donations maybe made to your local PBS stations.

PS: Mom’s only regret is that she was 1,460 days short of reaching 100 years and getting a letter from the Queen of England!

Related Articles

Obituaries

Joseph Anthony Petrone

Joe Petrone's life work was in the music industry, where he retired as the Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Capitol Records.
Read more
Obituaries

Robert H. Kolbe

Bob Kolbe was a private pilot and he loved classical music.
Read more
Obituaries

Phyllis Irene Yagle

 Phyllis Yagle enjoyed her life in The Villages, playing bunco, bingo, billiards, bocce and, of course, her favorite thing to do was dance on the square. 
Read more
Obituaries

Patricia Ann Terry

Patricia Terry attended the University of Minnesota and pursued the arts, painting, crafting, and DIY projects.
Read more
Obituaries

John Taranto

When John Taranto and his wife, Linda, toured the Villages in 2006, they were on the tour bus and when he saw the softball fields, he said "This is the place for me". He played 3-4 days a week and made many friends on the teams.
Read more
Obituaries

Carol Sue Gilliland (Baxter)

After moving to The Villages, Sue Gilliland became a champion pickleball player and played until she was hospitalized for the last time.
Read more
Obituaries

Luella Marie Dunn

Luella Dunn and her husband, Dick, settled in Cleveland after their marriage, then spent several years together in Indiana before moving to their long-time home in Kent, Ohio. They moved to The Villages in 1991.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,174FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
49.7 ° F
52 °
48 °
93 %
1.9mph
1 %
Tue
67 °
Wed
73 °
Thu
78 °
Fri
55 °
Sat
52 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment